Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (June 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

1 June, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomes the acceptance by the Government of National Accord and the “Libyan National Army” of the resumption of talks on the ceasefire and associated security arrangements based on the draft agreement submitted by UNSMIL to the parties during the Joint Military Commission talks (5 + 5) (JMC) on 23 February 2020.

4 June 2020, two doctors of the FMSC (Field Medicine Support Center) were killed after UXB/ERW exploded while both were on their duty evacuating injured patient(s) in Ain Zara area.

6 June 2020, an ambulance point affiliated to the Field Medicine and Support Center (FMSC) was hit in the Abu Qurayn area, near Sirte. No injuries were reported. The facility incurred significant damage, including ambulance vehicle.

Since 10 June, a further 3,800 people have fled their homes following an intensification of conflict around Tarhuna and Sirt. This brings the total number of internally displaced people to 27,750 people, according to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Update from 18 June 2020. Those areas with the largest displacements include Benghazi (6,550 people) and Ejdabia (6,050 people) in the East, and Bani Waleed (4,750 people) in the West.

12 June, statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Libya: The Secretary-General is deeply shocked by the discovery of multiple mass graves in recent days, the majority of them in Tarhouna. The Secretary-General calls for a thorough and transparent investigation, and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

In particular, he calls on the authorities to secure the mass graves, identify the victims, establish causes of death and return the bodies to next of kin.

18 June, update to the 44th session of the Human Rights Council, Pursuant to Human Rights Council Resolution 40/27 included: Between 1 January and 31 March 2020, UNSMIL documented at least 131 civilian casualties (64 deaths and 67 injuries), caused mainly by ground fighting, with 81% of casualties attributed to the LAAF, representing an increase in civilian casualties of 45 per cent compared to the last quarter of 2019. Between 1 April and 11 June, civilian casualties further increased dramatically, with UNSMIL documenting 250 civilian casualties, including 82 civilians killed and 168 civilians injured. In 2020, WHO documented at least 21 attacks on medical facilities, ambulances and medical personnel, in one of the most shocking ongoing manifestations of this conflict. Some 8,800 people remain detained at 28 official prisons in Libya, among whom an estimated 500 are women and around 60% are kept in pre-trial detention. There are additionally some 10,000 people detained in detention centers under the authority of armed groups. UNSMIL continues to receive credible reports of arbitrary or unlawful detention, torture, enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings, denial of visits from families and lawyers, and deprivation of access to justice.

22 June, the third meeting of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya (IFCL) was convened at the Senior Officials level, via video conference. The meeting was co-chaired by the League of Arab States (LAS), represented by Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki, and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), represented by Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General Stephanie Williams. Members of the IFCL expressed their concern at deteriorating humanitarian and economic conditions, which have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. They urged Libyan authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure unimpeded access for all humanitarian personnel. Participants stressed the need to resume oil production under the auspices of the National Oil Corporation, reiterated their call for the transparent and equitable distribution of resources and underscored the importance to restore the integrity, unity, and lawful governance of all Libyan sovereign institutions.

23 June, statement by UNSMIL welcoming the establishing of Fact-Finding Mission to Libya (FFML). UNSMIL anticipates that the creation of this investigative mechanism will reinforce the work of the United Nations, Panel of Experts, and International Criminal Court in Libya, and also strengthen the capacity of national courts and other relevant entities in Libya to ensure that perpetrators of human rights violations are held accountable.