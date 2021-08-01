Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (July 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• The national budget for 2021 remains non approved by the House of the Representatives with direct implications on health planning and implementation.

• The Prime Minister’ office issued a new decree to form a technical committee to regulate the work of international organizations operating in Libya.

• The Libyan authorities announced a temporarily closure of aerial and road borders with Tunisia. Two public decrees (178 and 179) on implementation of further reduction of COVID-19 risk measures for the next two weeks were issued.

• The Ministry of Transport plans to evacuate approximately 2,000 stranded Libyans from Tunisia.

• The national health authorities reinforce the use of earlier established hot lines.

• A series of high-level meetings take place with the participation of the Minister of Health, the head of the Presidential Council and the Prime-Minister. Technical meetings take place with the members of COVID-19 scientific committee.

• The Prime-Minister’s office conducted a press conference on the latest situation with vaccination campaign. A similar one was led by the Minister of Health on overall epidemiological situation.

• On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the Minister of Health urged prudence and social distance, as well as the wearing of face masks and strict adherence to social distancing rules, in order to safeguard as many people as possible.

• The Minister of Health visited various isolation centers and selected public health facilities in Zawiya, Tripoli.

Specific attention was provided to enhancement of services in Misrata, Efrin, Zwara,

• The Minister of Health conducted different meetings with the Ambassadors of Croatia, Egypt, Greece MoFA, and French team of experts.

• The inter-ministerial Tunisia and Libya working meeting took place on the Ras Jadeer crossing points.

• First national health conference on improvement and development of health services was conducted in Benghazi.The conference focused on the topics of leadership, health management, improving the implementation of primary health care, drug supply, and techniques to improve storage, pre-selection, and rational use of medicines as well as health financing.

• Libya discusses with Egypt hospital management, import of health personnel, patient visas and training.

• The Ministries of Health and Industry discuss reactivation of Libya’s pharma industry at Rabta factory.

• The Ministry of Health: Compared to neighboring countries, Libya’s Covid situation is under control.

• The Ministry of Health declares public health state of emergency in Libya.

• The Government of National Unity has announced a curfew from 18:00 to 06:00, beginning 27 July for a period of 14-days, in the central municipalities, Greater Tripoli, West Coast, and Western Mountains.

• The Scientific Committee on the Epidemiological Situation of the Ministry of Health held a meeting on and issued a number of urgent recommendations (see below) to control the COVID-19 spread.

• The MoH called on private clinics wishing to open isolation/quarantine centers to submit their requests, urgently, to the Medical Affairs Department, to assess their ability to receive coronavirus patients. The MoH conditioned the license to providing “patient movement and separation from normal services, available human resources, medical gas and oxygen systems and their availability, diagnostic and therapeutic devices and equipment, the ability to provide services and the number of beds.” • The Ministry of Health provided Misrata Medical Center with an oxygen plant with an oxygen gas plant with a capacity of 50.000 cubic meters per day.

• As part of partnership with Egypt, the Ministry of Health received 100,000 liters of oxygen to urgently supply isolation centers.

• The Ministry of Health provided oxygen plants to Zwara and Mitiga, Misrata isolation centers.

• The MoH met with the delegation from Jordan to discuss cooperation to address the needs of people diagnosed with autism.

• The MoH deployed additional medical teams to Brak, Zliten Misrata oncology center’ isolation centers.

• The MoH continues to enhance dissemination of social prevention measures across the country.

• The deputy MoH visited and assessed the situation in Sabha and key isolation centers in Tripoli area.

• A new COVID-19 isolation center is inaugurated in Misrata.

• A critical situation is reported in a number of isolation centers around Tripoli with existing needs for further assistance.

• The MoH announced that a total of 1,331,000 vaccines were received in Libya, with an estimated 600,000 people vaccinated. The authorities expect shipments of 250,000 AZ vaccine, 250,000 Pfizer vaccine and 2,000,000 other vaccine.