Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (January 2022)

SITUATION UPDATE

As per the key findings of Round 39 of the mobility tracking component of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme conducted by IOM Libya, there are 179,047 IDPs, 661,892 returnees and 621,007 migrants in Libya. Furthermore, 98% of the returnees returned to their places of origin due to improved security.

As per the Rapid Needs Assessment of Returnees to Tawergha published in December 2021 by Norwegian Refugee Council NRC Libya, reported that out of the 278 respondents, 72 individuals (25.9%) reported having at least one family member with a severe medical condition. These conditions included asthma, hypertension, diabetes, heart conditions, cancer, etc. However, 57.55% (N=160) mentioned that constraints hinder access to health services, the most significant being that health facilities are not available in the areas.

On Monday, 20 Dec, and through the COVAX facility, UNICEF facilitated the arrival of 1,178,190 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This latest arrival raises the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to Libya through COVAX to 1,463,670.

WHO Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Weekly Bulletin: Epidemiological Week 05 (31 Jan – 6 Feb) reported that case numbers in the country have risen with a significant increase in case incidence, positivity rate, lab testing capacity and deaths reported by the end of Jan (Epid week 3 and 4) and the start of February (Epid week 5). In the reporting week, at the national level, transmission classification for Libya has remained a very high incidence of community transmission (CT4) with 341.9 cases/ 100,000 population/week and a 33.4% weekly test positivity rate. Moreover, Libya had an adequate lab testing capacity at the national level with 1023 persons tested/100,000 population/week.