Libya
Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (February 2021)
Attachments
KEY ISSUES
The National Deployment Plan for COVID-19 vaccination
Selected COVID-19 update
Registration procedures for health sector organizations in Libya
Health sector response for January 2021
List of health sector assessments, surveys and studies for 2021, Libya
Overview of rehabilitation of health facilities in Libya by international organizations
WHO mission to the east of the country (Sirte, Al Bayda, Sahat, Sousa, Benghazi)
Key health performance indicators, 2020