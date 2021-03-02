Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (February 2021)

KEY ISSUES

The National Deployment Plan for COVID-19 vaccination

Selected COVID-19 update

Registration procedures for health sector organizations in Libya

Health sector response for January 2021

List of health sector assessments, surveys and studies for 2021, Libya

Overview of rehabilitation of health facilities in Libya by international organizations

WHO mission to the east of the country (Sirte, Al Bayda, Sahat, Sousa, Benghazi)

Key health performance indicators, 2020