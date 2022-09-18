Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (August 2022)

Emergency type: Complex Emergency Reporting period: 01.08.2022 to 31.08.2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• Due to armed clashes that erupted in Tripoli resulted in 191 injuries of which 32 were deaths. MOH reported attacks on 5 health facilities within Tripoli and damage of two ambulances that due to the escalation of the violence. No fatalities or serious injuries have been recorded and the damages were only material (minor damages of infrastructure). The clashes that erupted in Tripoli on August 26-27 resulted in attacks on 5 facilities and 2 ambulances. Attacks on health care were reported and situation report was disseminated. A Crisis management team was also established. An ad hoc meeting was also held by OCHA activating the Tripoli inter-sector contingency plan.

• In response to the tragic Bent Bayya fire incident on August 1, with an unfortunate, 70 burn cases and 16 deaths were reported. Health partners in Libya promptly supported national health counterparts by deploying 6 Emergency medical teams to support medical teams at the hospital caring for the influx of cases and provided support of medical supplies to hospitals receiving cases in Benghazi, Sebha and Tripoli • Health Sector Operational Response for August 2022 has been published. 4W health sector, August 2022 | HumanitarianResponse • The health sector operational response report was based on the 4Ws data for July 2022. Thirteen health partners reported to 4Ws in July, including AAH, HI, IMC, IOM, IRC, MSF, IMC, PUI, UNHCR and WHO. Microsoft Power BI • Three weekly and one monthly Epidemiological bulletin published COVID-19 EPI Weekly Libya 21 Aug 2022 | HumanitarianResponse • Published biweekly health sector operational update Bi-weekly operational update 1-15 August 2022 | HumanitarianResponse • OCHA Libya l Humanitarian Bulletin (April - June 2022) [EN/AR] - Libya | ReliefWeb • Access update: Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (January - June 2022) - Libya | ReliefWeb • Libya — Migrant Report 42 (May - June 2022) | DTM (iom.int)

• Libya — IDP and Returnee Report 41 (February - April 2022) | DTM (iom.int)

• Migrant Report Key Findings Round 42 (May - June 2022) | DTM (iom.int)

• Libya — Weekly Migrant and Host Communities COVID-19 Vaccination Update - Phase 3 (28 Aug - 3 Sep 2022) | DTM (iom.int)

• Libya — Detention Centre Profile Generator (August 2022) | DTM (iom.int)

• Libya — COVID-19 and vaccination in Libya: A follow-up assessment of migrants’ knowledge, attitudes and practices (August 2022) | DTM (iom.int)

• Meeting held with PHCI with regards to the PHC working group TORs and modality of work as well as integration of nutrition agenda under PHC WG of the Health sector.

• Produced flash update on the attacks on health care in Tripoli 27 Aug 2022 • Continued collaborating with HIM/HQ on developing humanitarian intervention monitoring dashboard for Libya