Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (April 2021)

KEY ISSUES

Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin

Key findings in health sector following an inter-agency mission to Misrata

Development of the national strategy for capacity building in Libya

Current operational health sector coverage of detention centers

New health governance

Development of health workforce strategic plan

EWARN evaluation mission

Initiative for Developing a PHC Oriented Model of Care towards Universal Health Coverage in Libya

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• Libya has received its first COVID-19 vaccines: 57 600 doses of Astra Zeneca AZD1222 vaccine (procured through the COVAX Facility) arrived on 8 April 2021. 200 000 doses of Sputnik V Component 1 vaccine (procured bilaterally) arrived on 4 and 9 April 2021. 150 000 doses of Sinovac vaccine (donated by Turkey) arrived on 14 April 2021.

• The national COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on 10 April led by the Prime-Minister. 426 sites are established across the country. One hundred seven municipality vaccine supervisors and 1450 vaccinators have been trained on field implementation guide, and 355 medical doctors have been trained on AEFI management and vaccine safety.

• As of 29 April 2021, Libya had administered 61 000 doses (0.88 doses per 100 population).

• WHO followed up on the necessity of inclusion of migrant and refugee population into COVID-10 vaccination.

WHO was informed that refugees and migrants residing in Libya would be entitled to the COVID vaccine along the same criteria as for the host population. An electronic registration system for refugees and migrants is presently under development. The NCDC requested UN support (UNICEF is working on this) to prepare the annex to the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan targeting these vulnerable groups.

• On 17 March 2021, the Minister of Health of the interim government in the east handed over responsibilities to the Minister of Health of the GNU.

• On 18 March 2021, the GNU Minister of Health authorized the establishment of an MoH bureau in the east and appointed a bureau chief. The administrative structure for the bureau is pending approval. The GNU Minister of Health is working from Benghazi three days a week.

• The political and peace-building landscape remains fragile. The marked divide between the east and west will take time to resolve. However, people have appreciated the improvement in basic services (e.g., electricity and banking) and the launch of COVID-19 vaccination.

• This publication presents Displacement Tracking Matrix Libya’s Round 35 IDP & Returnee Information Package covering January and February 2021. Round 35 includes DTM’s IDP & Returnee report, Key Findings Factsheet, and Round 35 Dataset. In Round 35, IOM identified 245,483 IDPs and 623,219 returnees in Libya. Please click here to access the report. Please find IOM Libya’s DTM COVID-19 Impact in Libya Dashboard covering January to March 2021. Click here to access the dashboard.

• The upcoming plans for the UNSMIL Strategic Review are in place.