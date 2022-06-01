Libya: Health Sector Bulletin #5 (May 2022)

Emergency type: Complex Emergency Reporting period: 01.05.2022 to 31.05.2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Health Sector Operational Response for April 2022 has been published. 4W health sector, April 2022 | HumanitarianResponse

MHPSS 4W dashboard becomes online MHPSS 4W Dashbaord - Microsoft Power BI

Epidemiological Bulletins published COVID-19 EPI Monthly Libya April 2022 | HumanitarianResponse

The health sector operational response report was based on the 4Ws data for April 2022. Thirteen health partners reported to 4Ws in April, including UNICEF, IOM, WHO, UNHCR, IRC, IMC, PUI, HI, TdH,

Helpcode, WW-GVC and Future Makers. Health Sector Operational Response Libya DashboardMicrosoft Power BI

Access update: The number of reported access constraints this month has remained at 25, similar to March 2022. Of these, 92 per cent directly impacted INGOs, mostly affecting operations in Tripoli and Benghazi. Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (April 2022) - Libya | ReliefWeb

Produced Health Sector Mid-Month Operational Update Bi-weekly operational update 1-15 May 2022 | HumanitarianResponse