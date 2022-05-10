Libya: Health Sector Bulletin #4 (April 2022)

Emergency type: Complex Emergency Reporting period: 01.04.2022 to 30.04.2022

HIGHLIGHTS

SITUATION UPDATE

March April reported a marked decline in case incidence, deaths, and lab testing capacity. At the national level, transmission classification for Libya remained a moderate incidence of community transmission (CT2) with Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation at the reporting week 16, based on high weekly test positivity rates due to limited lab testing, with a 2.2% weekly test positivity rate and less than 1 case/ 100,000 population/week.

Moreover, Libya had a limited lab testing capacity at the national level, with 22 persons tested/100,000 population/per week. The overall number of new cases reported in April shows a 95% decrease (347 cases) from the last four weeks. In April, the number of new deaths (22) decreased by 85% compared to the last four weeks. Compared to the last four weeks, there was an 83% decrease in overall national testing.

As of 30 April 2022, a total of a cumulative 8,950,720 vaccine doses (all sources) were received in the country, of which 4 million (46%) were estimated to be utilized (wastage adjusted). Available vaccine stock is estimated to be 4 million doses. Vaccines currently in use are Sinopharm with a shelf life till July 2023, Pfizer with an expiry date in July 2022 and AstraZeneca expire in May 2022. Total administrated doses during the last 2 weeks are 6,000. Average Last 2 weeks daily vaccination rate dropped below 500 administrated doses per day. Low vaccination activities were observed during the month of Ramadan