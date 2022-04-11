Libya: Health Sector Bulletin #3 (March 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Health Sector Operational Response for Feb 2022 has been published. 4W health sector, February 2022 | HumanitarianResponse

• By the end of December 2021: 25 (66%) Labs are reported to be fully functional, while 13 (34%) require assistance to fully operate (i.e., medical supplies, equipment, staffing, and finance). Assessment of COVID-19 Detection Laboratories Q4 2021 | HumanitarianResponse

• bOPV & BCG vaccines are not available in 42% & 17 % of assessed Municipalities (with a significant shortage in the East). They would be considered the top priority vaccines to address the critical gap and avoid future nationwide shortages and sustain high routine immunisation coverage. Critical Childhood Routine Vaccines Availability Assessment Feb 2022 | HumanitarianResponse

• As per HeRAMS PHCI Report, 66% (19) reported fully functioning, while 31% (9) were partially functioning, and one facility was non-functioning. Lack of finance, lack of equipment, and lack of staff wasthe main reported reasons for partial functionality. 59% (17) reported Partially Damaged buildings, while 41% (12) reported no damaged buildings.HeRAMS PHCI Summary Dec 2021 (English) | HumanitarianResponse HeRAMS PHCI Report Dec 2021 (Arabic) | HumanitarianResponse

• The health sector operational response report was based on the 4Ws data for Feb 2022. Thirteen health partners reported to 4Ws in February, including UNICEF, IOM, UNFPA, WHO, UNHCR, IRC, IMC,

PUI, HI, TdH, Helpcode, and MSF Holland LRC. Health Sector Operational Response Libya Dashboard

• By 2 Apr 2022, a total of 10,385 migrants (887 females and 9,498 males) have received either Sinopharm, AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines, out of which 2,743 migrants (26%) have received • two doses (including the migrants who received the first dose before 3 Oct 2021). Vaccines were provided and administered by NCDC.Libya — Weekly Migrant COVID-19 Vaccination Update - Phase 2 (27 Mar - 2 Apr 2022) | DTM (iom.int)

• Access update: During February, humanitarian partners reported more stringent financial regulations imposed on cash withdrawals and local and international transactions. Libya: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (February 2022) - Libya | ReliefWeb

• Libya Situation Report, 5 Apr 2022 [EN/AR] - Libya | ReliefWeb

• COVID-19 vaccination in humanitarian settings lists Libya as a country needing more support to boost COVID-19 vaccination. Low uptake is observed in the South and central regions as other health needs are prioritised. Refugees and other PoCs included in the vaccination plan and campaign have already started inside the detention centres. Vaccination of migrants is also in progress. 443 fix immunisation posts and outreach in the country. Need to enhance RCCE activities as vaccine hesitancy is the main challenge. COVID 19 vaccination in humanitarian settings Report_14.pdf