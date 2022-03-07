Libya: Health Sector Bulletin #2 (February 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

UN Inter-Agency Mission to Southeast Libya to Alwahhat (Jalu, Aujala, and Ejkherra) -- 5-7 February 2022 (IOM, OCHA, UNDP, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP, WHO) (details in situation update)

Produced the health sector operational response report based on the 4Ws data for Jan 2022. Only nine partners reported to 4Ws in Jan, including IOM, UNICEF, WHO, HI, IMC, IRC, PUI, TdH. Health Sector Operational Response Libya Dashboard

As part of the second phase of the Libyan national COVID-19 vaccination campaign led by the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), IOM conducted awareness-raising sessions on COVID-19 vaccines with a total of 566 adult migrants (52 females and 514 males) in four locations, Ain Zara detention centre and community settings in three municipalities during the reporting period (20 - 26 Feb 2022). Libya --- Weekly Migrant COVID-19 Vaccination Update - Phase 2 (20 - 26 Feb 2022) | DTM (iom.int)