17 Feb 2019

Libya Health Emergencies and Humanitarian update, Health Sector Monthly Bulletin - December 2018

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (929.7 KB)

EARLY WARNING SURVEILLANCE

In October 2018, 116 sentinel sites submitted their weekly reports through Early Warning and Alert Response Network (EWARN), generating 97 suspected alerts.

NATIONAL IMMUNIZATION CAMPAIGN

The World Health Organization (WHO), along with Ministry of Health National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and UNICEF, launched a national immunization campaign that lasted between 8 and 15 December in all districts, targeting more than 2 million children throughout Libya, including children in detention centers and displaced settlements.

The campaign reached 1,423,957 children aged between 0 and 6 years with the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) and 2,654,466 children aged between 9 months and 15 years with Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccines while 2,657,441 received vitamin A supplementation.

