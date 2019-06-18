Libya: Ghat & Murzuq Update - 17 june 2019

Following heavy rainfall in early June, Ghat and surrounding areas were heavily affected by floods, with water levels reaching up to two meters in affected areas. Subsequently, over 5,075 people were displaced from flood-impacted areas, including around 450 migrants from Niger, Mali, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Mauritania and Sudan.

Over 1,850 IDPs, accounting for one third of the population displaced from Ghat, are currently sheltered in collective shelters in Ghat and Ubari, with the remaining IDPs staying with host families and in open areas in the desert outside Ghat. Reported priority needs include Food, Health, Water and NFIs (mattresses, blankets and hygiene kits). Additionally, those staying in open areas outside Ghat are reported to be also in urgent need of shelter and WASH services. Although water levels gradually receded, damage to homes and infrastructure in Ghat remains substantial, please refer to the second page of this report for more details.

In an unrelated incident, at least 355 individuals from Murzuq were displaced from their homes between 15 and 17 June 2019 due to deterioration of the security situation.

Reportedly, most IDPs from Murzuq are currently sheltered in private accommodation in Wadi Etba, Adlim and Sebha.