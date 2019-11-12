Libya Gender-Based Violence AOR (Jan - Sept 2019) [EN/AR]

1. GBV SERVICE PROVISION

There are currently 5 international partners, including 7 national partners providing GBV services in l0 Mantikas of Libya. The services available include specialized health care (clinical management of rape), MHPSS, GBV Case management and material assistance (dignity kits distribution).

Additionally GBV prevention through community-based awareness raising is also conducted. Most humanitarian assistance are however concentrated in Tripoli of West Libya while Mantikas such as Murzuq, Demo, Alkufra, Zwara, Wadi Ashshati, Ubari, Sebha, Ghat, Aljufra, Ghiryan, Almargeb, Aljfara, Ainzara, Sirte and some parts of Tripoli are lacking GBV services largely due to funding limitations and humanitarian access challenges. Most of the GBV services targeting Libyans are static provided at the women centres and within primary health care facilities while those targeting non-Libyans provided at the community development centres and social centres are mostly static. Mobile GBV services have been provided for IDPs in collective shelters including recently displaced urban migrants. Critical gaps in GBV service provision include lack of CMR and case management services in 18 out of the 22 Mantikas. Legal aid services are completely absent across Libya. The GBV sub-sector does not also recommend referrals to the police stations which are mostly manged by different militia groups. With the limited available GBV services, needs remain highly unmet in most part of Libya.