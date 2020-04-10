Libya: Food Security Sector, Strengthening Humanitarian Response, 10 April 2020

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FOOD SECURITY & LIVELIHOODS

Impact on food systems including production (availability) and access (physical and economic/prices).

Reduction of industrial, oil and tertiary services production affecting domestic consumption, and international trade.

Decreased income and purchasing power due to loss of jobs and work opportunities, restricted mobility (internal and international), loss of access to productive inputs, loss of access to markets, decreased productivity because of sickness, increased health expenditures.

Increased food insecurity linked to decreased food production due to lack of agricultural inputs and loss of labour due to sickness or less manpower.

Increased malnutrition due to decreased food security and health care