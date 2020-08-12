Libya Food Security Sector Bulletin - July 2020

Situational Overview

Following an intensification of conflict in southern Tripoli, Tarhouna and Sirt in June 2020, around 30,000 people were forced to flee their homes. The majority of those displaced moved to the east of the country, particularly to Benghazi and Ejdabia, while others moved to the West, notably to Bani Waleed. Most of the displaced populations are staying with relatives, friends, host families or in privately rented accommodation, while a smaller percentage are staying in collective shelters that have been established by the local authorities.