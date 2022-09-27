Libya - Food Security Outcome Monitoring: Round 1, August 2022

Introduction

Given the prolonged ongoing economic crisis in Libya, the recurrent conflict, and impact of COVID-19 pandemic it is becoming ever more essential to monitor and track the food security situation among Libyan and non-Libyan households. In addition, due to the increased pressure to target food assistance to those most vulnerable it is ever more critical to assess the food security of WFP beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries to better identify the assistance effect and refine targeting criteria.

In 2022, WFP Libya country office introduced a bi-annual food security outcome monitoring (FSOM) activity to measure food security among assisted and non-assisted households (HH).

Objectives

Demonstrate the outcome of WFP assistance among GFA beneficiaries in comparison to those who no longer benefit from assistance including Libyan host community, returnee and IDP as well as non-Libyan refugees and migrants at the region and mantika (governorate) level. Assess the effectiveness of different assistance modalities. Establish a vulnerability framework to be utilized as a base for defining and validating the targeting and prioritization criteria.

a. Introducing ENA indicators such as Multidimensional Deprivation Index (MDDI)

b. Defining the key characteristics of the most vulnerable households among beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries.

c. Allow calculation of inclusion/exclusion errors for upcoming rounds of targeting.

Monitor the cross-cutting indicators which cover the accountability, gender, protection, and satisfaction aspects of WFP assistance. Monitor the impact of interruptions/scale down of food assistance on previously assisted HHs.

Methodology

This round of Food Security Outcome Monitoring (FSOM) combines post-distribution monitoring (PDM) among assisted households and the assessment of food security status among formerly assisted households that were phased out during 2019/2022. The desired sample size for this round of FSOM was 5,887 HHs. This sample was designed to be representative across group (WFP beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries) and Mantika (governorate). WFP system for beneficiary registration – SCOPE – served as the sample frame for the beneficiary group. For the non-beneficiary group, it was challenging to obtain a comprehensive sample frame with phone numbers for general population from any of the mobile network operators in Libya. In addition, previous experience of Libya CO with utilizing