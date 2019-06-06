06 Jun 2019

Libya - Flood (UN OCHA, WHO, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Jun 2019 View Original

Flooding in south-west Libya has severely affected Ghat municipality, with 70% of the area flooded. UN OCHA reports four deaths (including three children) and at least 30 injured, as of 6 June at 8.00 UTC.

Severe damage has been sustained to infrastructure, houses and farmland. Ghat hospital has been partially flooded affecting services. Over 20,000 people have been affected by the floods and an estimated 2,500 displaced.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing and Ghat municipality's Emergency Cell has been activated composed of local authorities, police and the Libyan Red Crescent.

The response is being managed by local counterparts and UN OCHA is monitoring sectoral needs. Shelter, food and non-food items are the immediate needs.

The health sector has confirmed that there are adequate medical supplies and professional assistance but that nurses, midwives and psychological support are needed. Health partners are in discussions on to how to address these needs.

