Libya EWARN & Diseases Week 26, 27 June 2022 - 03 July 2022

Highlights

Reports were received from 95 out of 180 reporting facilities (52.8%) in week 26. Compared to 95 (52.8%) in week 25.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 17,752 compared to 18,735 consultations during week 25.

The highest number of consultations in week 26 were AURI(2,523 cases), AD(810 cases), followed by ALRI(692 cases)

A total of 3851 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 26, 2022; Of these 21 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response