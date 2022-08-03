Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin - Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin, Week 30 (25 – 31 Jul 2022)

Highlights

Reports were received from 97 out of 180 reporting facilities (53.9%) in week 30. Compared to 95 (52.8%) in week 29.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 22,613 compared to 21,436 consultations during week 29.

The highest number of consultations in week 30 were AURI(2,455 cases), ALRI(701 cases), followed by AD(700 cases)