Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin - Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin, Week 30 (25 – 31 Jul 2022)

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 97 out of 180 reporting facilities (53.9%) in week 30. Compared to 95 (52.8%) in week 29.

  • The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 22,613 compared to 21,436 consultations during week 29.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 30 were AURI(2,455 cases), ALRI(701 cases), followed by AD(700 cases)

  • A total of 3999 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 30, 2022; Of these 0 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

