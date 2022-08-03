Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin - Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin, Week 29 (18 – 24 Jul 2022)

Highlights
-
Reports were received from 95 out of 180 reporting facilities (52.8%) in week 29. Compared to 96 (53.3%) in week 28.
-
The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 21,436 compared to 21,686 consultations during week 28.
-
The highest number of consultations in week 29 were AURI(2,292 cases), AD(848 cases), followed by ALRI(659 cases)
-
A total of 3663 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 29, 2022; Of these 15 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.