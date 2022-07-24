Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin - Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin, Week 28 (11 - 17 Jul 2022)

Highlights
-
Reports were received from 94 out of 180 reporting facilities (52.2%) in week 28. Compared to 66 (36.7%) in week 27.
-
The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 21,686 compared to 7,284 consultations during week 27.
-
The highest number of consultations in week 28 were AURI(2,197 cases), AD(849 cases), followed by ALRI(811 cases) A total of 3617 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 28, 2022; Of these 1791 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.