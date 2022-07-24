Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin - Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin, Week 28 (11 - 17 Jul 2022)

Reports were received from 94 out of 180 reporting facilities (52.2%) in week 28. Compared to 66 (36.7%) in week 27.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 21,686 compared to 7,284 consultations during week 27.

The highest number of consultations in week 28 were AURI(2,197 cases), AD(849 cases), followed by ALRI(811 cases) A total of 3617 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 28, 2022; Of these 1791 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.