Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin - Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin, Week 25 (20 – 26 Jun 2022)

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 94 out of 180 reporting facilities (52.2%) in week 25. Compared to 102 (56.7%) in week 24.

  • The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 18,726 compared to 21,212 consultations during week 24.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 25 were AURI(2,696 cases), AD(785 cases), followed by ALRI(782 cases)

  • A total of 4203 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 25, 2022; Of these 3753 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

