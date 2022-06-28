Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin - Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin, Week 25 (20 – 26 Jun 2022)

Highlights

Reports were received from 94 out of 180 reporting facilities (52.2%) in week 25. Compared to 102 (56.7%) in week 24.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 18,726 compared to 21,212 consultations during week 24.

The highest number of consultations in week 25 were AURI(2,696 cases), AD(785 cases), followed by ALRI(782 cases)