Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin - Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin, Week 22 (30 May – 5 Jun 2022)

Highlights
-
Reports were received from 105 out of 180 reporting facilities (58.3%) in week 22. Compared to 106 (58.9%) in week 21.
-
The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 19,944 compared to 16,410 consultations during week 21.
-
The highest number of consultations in week 22 were AURI(2,368 cases), AD(1,256 cases), followed by ALRI(863 cases)
-
A total of 4313 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 22, 2022; Of these 3629 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.