Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin - Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin, Week 22 (30 May – 5 Jun 2022)

Highlights

Reports were received from 105 out of 180 reporting facilities (58.3%) in week 22. Compared to 106 (58.9%) in week 21.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 19,944 compared to 16,410 consultations during week 21.

The highest number of consultations in week 22 were AURI(2,368 cases), AD(1,256 cases), followed by ALRI(863 cases)