Libya
Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 9 (28 Feb - 6 Mar 2022)
Highlights
Reports were received from 89 out of 180 reporting facilities (49.4%) in week 9. Compared to 81 (45.0%) in week 8.
The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 13,354 compared to 11,376 consultations during week 8.
The highest number of consultations in week 9 were AURI(3,042 cases), ALRI(857 cases), followed by Covid(457 cases)
A total of 4511 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 9, 2022; Of these 1020 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.