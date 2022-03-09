Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 9 (28 Feb - 6 Mar 2022)

Highlights

Reports were received from 89 out of 180 reporting facilities (49.4%) in week 9. Compared to 81 (45.0%) in week 8.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 13,354 compared to 11,376 consultations during week 8.

The highest number of consultations in week 9 were AURI(3,042 cases), ALRI(857 cases), followed by Covid(457 cases)