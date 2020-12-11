Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 49 (30 Nov – 06 Dec 2020)

Highlight: During Epidemiological week 49 (30 Nov – 06 Dec 2020):

  • A total of 19641 consultations and total EWARN 5585 were recorded, marking decrease in consultation and decrease in EWARN compared with last week: 23083 consultations and total EWARN 6151.

  • The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were: Acute Upper Respiratory Infections (AURI), Acute Lower Respiratory Infections (ALRI) and Acute Diarrhea (AD), respectively.

  • Six cases of Pertussis, 09 cases of Meningitis, 179 cases of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis, 18 cases of Bloody Diarrhea and 16 cases of Acute Jaundice Syndrome were reported.

