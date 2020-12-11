Libya
Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 49 (30 Nov – 06 Dec 2020)
Highlight: During Epidemiological week 49 (30 Nov – 06 Dec 2020):
A total of 19641 consultations and total EWARN 5585 were recorded, marking decrease in consultation and decrease in EWARN compared with last week: 23083 consultations and total EWARN 6151.
The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were: Acute Upper Respiratory Infections (AURI), Acute Lower Respiratory Infections (ALRI) and Acute Diarrhea (AD), respectively.
Six cases of Pertussis, 09 cases of Meningitis, 179 cases of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis, 18 cases of Bloody Diarrhea and 16 cases of Acute Jaundice Syndrome were reported.