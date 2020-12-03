Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 48 (23 – 29 Nov 2020)

EWARN & Disease Surveillance - Libya

Highlights:

During Epidemiological week 48 (23-29 Nov 2020):

A total of 23083 consultations and total EWARN 6151 were recorded, marking an increase in consultation and decrease in EWARN compared with last week: 22391 consultations and total EWARN 6241.

The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were: Acute Upper Respiratory Infections (AURI), Acute Lower Respiratory Infections (ALRI) and Acute Diarrhea (AD), respectively.