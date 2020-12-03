Libya
Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 48 (23 – 29 Nov 2020)
Attachments
Highlights:
During Epidemiological week 48 (23-29 Nov 2020):
A total of 23083 consultations and total EWARN 6151 were recorded, marking an increase in consultation and decrease in EWARN compared with last week: 22391 consultations and total EWARN 6241.
The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were: Acute Upper Respiratory Infections (AURI), Acute Lower Respiratory Infections (ALRI) and Acute Diarrhea (AD), respectively.
Four cases of Pertussis, six cases of Meningitis, 166 cases of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis, 18 cases of Bloody Diarrhea and 19 cases of Acute Jaundice Syndrome were reported.