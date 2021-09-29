Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 38, (20 September 2021 - 26 September 2021)

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 62 out of 176 reporting facilities (35.2%) in week 38. Compared to 91 (51.7%) in week 37.

  • The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 9,289 compared to 9,851 consultations during week 37.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 38 were AURI(1,613 cases), Covid(636 cases), followed by AD(445 cases)

  • A total of 2879 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 38, 2021; Of these 1053 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

