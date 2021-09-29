Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 38, (20 September 2021 - 26 September 2021)

Highlights

Reports were received from 62 out of 176 reporting facilities (35.2%) in week 38. Compared to 91 (51.7%) in week 37.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 9,289 compared to 9,851 consultations during week 37.

The highest number of consultations in week 38 were AURI(1,613 cases), Covid(636 cases), followed by AD(445 cases)