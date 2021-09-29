Libya
Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 38, (20 September 2021 - 26 September 2021)
Highlights
Reports were received from 62 out of 176 reporting facilities (35.2%) in week 38. Compared to 91 (51.7%) in week 37.
The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 9,289 compared to 9,851 consultations during week 37.
The highest number of consultations in week 38 were AURI(1,613 cases), Covid(636 cases), followed by AD(445 cases)
A total of 2879 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 38, 2021; Of these 1053 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.