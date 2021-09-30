Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 38 (20 - 26 Sep 2021)

Highlights:

• Libya reported a declining trend in cases for two months proportional to a decrease in lab testing, especially in the South. However, it is essential to note that there is still an ongoing high to a very high incidence of community transmission in all districts in the country based on positivity rates.

• 31 COVID-19 labs (out of 38) reported 33,243 new lab tests done in Epi-week 38. Thus, out of the 1,676,910 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 337,890 (20.1%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The total number of functioning COVID-19 Labs increased to be 38. To note that two labs were opened during the last two weeks: Emsaed General Hospital Lab and Surman Reference Lab.

• Compared to Epi-week 37, there was an 4% increase in overall national testing: by regions, West (1% increase),

South (24% decrease) and East (27% increase). Thus, 84.1% (27,952) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (only 4815 tests) and South (only 476 tests) Regions. (-see fig. 1). The mild rise in the number of tests in West and East is attributed increased testing for international travellers as Tunisia lifted travel restrictions for Libya while in South it decreased due to under performance of RRTs and constraints in lab supplies.

• The national positivity rate for Epi-week has a decreasing trend since week 28. It decreased from 21.2% in week 37 to 17.6 in week 38, mainly in the West, with a positivity rate of 15%. It cannot be generalized based on the positivity rate in the East (31.4%) and South (30%), which differ markedly from the national-level positivity rate. It is recommended that positivity rates should be kept below 5% in all districts. National numbers of cases, deaths and lab tests are skewed to West.

• Case incidence per 100,000 decreased from 100 in week 37 to 86 in week 38. The decreased case incidence in some of the districts is mainly due to lower testing capacity this week with more healthy travellers tested and less suspected cases sent for testing by RRTs. The overall number of new cases reported in EPID week 38 shows a 14% decrease (5,864 cases) from 6,805 cases last week, with West reporting a 19% decrease in new patients. East reported a 11% increase, and South had a 37% decrease in cases.

• Libya has not reported an official confirmation of the Delta variant. However, Delta is suspected because of its circulation in neighboring Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria. In addition, neighbouring Sudan has reported a Gamma variant. Therefore, Libya stays classified under community transmission (high to very high incidence) with Alpha and Beta Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation.