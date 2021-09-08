Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 35, (30 August 2021 - 05 September 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 68 out of 172 reporting facilities (39.5%) in week 35. Compared to 76 (44.2%) in week 34.

  • The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 9,486 compared to 7,277 consultations during week 34.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 35 were AURI(1,450 cases), Covid(591 cases), followed by AD(461 cases)

  • A total of 2780 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 35, 2021; Of these 578 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

Related Content