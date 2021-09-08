Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 35, (30 August 2021 - 05 September 2021)

Highlights

Reports were received from 68 out of 172 reporting facilities (39.5%) in week 35. Compared to 76 (44.2%) in week 34.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 9,486 compared to 7,277 consultations during week 34.

The highest number of consultations in week 35 were AURI(1,450 cases), Covid(591 cases), followed by AD(461 cases)