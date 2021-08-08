Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 30 (26 July 2021 - 1 August 2021)

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 50 out of 172 reporting facilities (29.1%) in week 30. Compared to 55 (32.0%) in week 29.

  • The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 5,655 compared to 7,758 consultations during week 29.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 30 were AURI(1,150 cases), AD(605 cases), followed by Covid(413 cases)

  • A total of 2397 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 30, 2021; Of these 3 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

