Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 27 (05 July 2021 - 11 July 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 49 out of 172 reporting facilities (28.5%) in week 27. Compared to 65 (37.8%) in week 26.

  • The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 7,378 compared to 9,933 consultations during week 26.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 27 were AURI(1,362 cases), AD(486 cases), followed by ALRI(352 cases)

  • A total of 2418 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 27, 2021; Of these 1 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

Related Content