Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 27 (05 July 2021 - 11 July 2021)

Highlights

Reports were received from 49 out of 172 reporting facilities (28.5%) in week 27. Compared to 65 (37.8%) in week 26.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 7,378 compared to 9,933 consultations during week 26.

The highest number of consultations in week 27 were AURI(1,362 cases), AD(486 cases), followed by ALRI(352 cases)