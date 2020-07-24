Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 26 (29 June - 5 July 2020)

(Excerpt)

Vaccine preventable diseases (VPD):

In week 27 :2020,

Total number of new cases of fever and rash (Suspected Measles) was 8 cases (1) Igdabya, (1)

Albaida, (4) Naloot, (1) Sebha and (1) Tobruk, blood sample sent to measles lab for confirmation.

Zero reported cases of Pertussis, acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) and diphtheria in this week.

11 Meningitis cases reported from : (10) Benghazi and (1) Tripoli.

Zero reported case of Neonatal tetanus, last reported case was in 2016.

Water-Borne Diseases:

By week 27 : 2020

Total number of acute diarrhea (AD) reported cases in week 27 was (1007) cases.

Total number of bloody diarrhea reported cases was (BD): (15) cases: distributed on following municipalities (9) Baniwaleed, (1) Benghazi, (2) Ghat, (2) Naloot and (1) Ghdames.

Total number of acute jaundice syndrome (AJS) reported cases was (32) Cases distributed on following municipalities (3) Albaida, (1) Alkofra, (15) Aljofra, (1) Tripoli, (4) Igdabya, (3)

Baniwaled, (4) Ghat and (1) Benghazi.

Other Infectious Diseases:

Leishmaniasis

The number of the cutaneous Leishmaniasis reported cases was (28) cases distributed on following municipalities (3) Tawergha, (19) Baniwaleed, (1) Aljmail and (5) Naloot.

COVID-19:

The number of COVID-19 reported cases was (226) suspected cases: (26) Sabha, (10) Ashati, (6) Aljofra, (10) Aljmail, (1) Ghdames, (10) Zliten, (17) Naloot, (26) Zwara, (8) Tripoli, (2) Ubari, (41) Igdabya, (1) Alkofra, (1) Almarij, (3) Qasser Alakhiar, (3) Regdalin and (11) Traghen.