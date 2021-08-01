Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 26 (28 June - 04 July 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 65 out of 172 reporting facilities (37.8%) in week 26. Compared to 69 (40.1%) in week 25.

  • The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 9,933 compared to 9,841 consultations during week 25.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 26 were AURI(2,105 cases), AD(609 cases), followed by ALRI(382 cases)

  • A total of 3315 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 26, 2021; Of these 0 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

Related Content