Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 26 (28 June - 04 July 2021)

Highlights

Reports were received from 65 out of 172 reporting facilities (37.8%) in week 26. Compared to 69 (40.1%) in week 25.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 9,933 compared to 9,841 consultations during week 25.

The highest number of consultations in week 26 were AURI(2,105 cases), AD(609 cases), followed by ALRI(382 cases)