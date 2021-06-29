Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 25 (21 – 27 June 2021)

Highlights

Reports were received from 68 out of 172 reporting facilities (39.5%) in week 25. Compared to 64 (37.2%) in week 24.

The total number of consultations reported during the reporting week was 9,760 compared to 10,035 consultations during week 24.

The highest number of consultations in week 25 were AURI (1,823 cases), AD (660 cases), followed by ALRI (494 cases).