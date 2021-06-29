Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 25 (21 – 27 June 2021)

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 68 out of 172 reporting facilities (39.5%) in week 25. Compared to 64 (37.2%) in week 24.

  • The total number of consultations reported during the reporting week was 9,760 compared to 10,035 consultations during week 24.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 25 were AURI (1,823 cases), AD (660 cases), followed by ALRI (494 cases).

  • A total of 2651 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 25, 2021; of these 2 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

