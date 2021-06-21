Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 23 (07 – 13 June 2021)

Reports were received from 59 out of 172 reporting facilities (34.3%) in week 23. Compared to 66 (38.4%) in week 22.

The total number of consultations reported during the reporting week was 8,012 compared to 9,828 consultations during week 22.

The highest number of consultations in week 23 were AURI (1,416 cases), AD (513 cases), followed by ALRI (433 cases)

A total of 2388 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 23, 2021; Of these 3 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.