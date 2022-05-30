Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 21 (23 May - 29 May 2022)

Highlights

Reports were received from 104 out of 180 reporting facilities (57.8%) in week 21. Compared to 101 (56.1%) in week 20.

The total number of consultations reported during the reporting week was 16,302 compared to 18,043 consultations during week 20.

The highest number of consultations in week 21 were AURI (2,123 cases), AD (963 cases), followed by ALRI (544 cases).