Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 21 (23 May - 29 May 2022)

Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 104 out of 180 reporting facilities (57.8%) in week 21. Compared to 101 (56.1%) in week 20.

  • The total number of consultations reported during the reporting week was 16,302 compared to 18,043 consultations during week 20.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 21 were AURI (2,123 cases), AD (963 cases), followed by ALRI (544 cases).

  • A total of 3521 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 21, 2022; Of these 3190 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

Related Content