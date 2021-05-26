Libya
Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 20 (17 May – 23 May 2021)
Highlights
- Reports were received from 61 out of 154 reporting facilities (39.6%) in week 20. Compared to 59 (38.3%) in week 19.
- The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 11,816 compared to 7,975 consultations during week 19.
- The highest number of consultations in week 20 were AURI(1,790 cases), AD(663 cases), followed by Covid(370 cases)
- A total of 3174 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 20, 2021; Of these 6 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.