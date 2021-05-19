Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 19 (10 May - 16 May 2021)

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 59 out of 154 reporting facilities (38.3%) in week 19. Compared to 64 (41.6%) in week 18.

  • The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 7,975 compared to 7,948 consultations during week 18.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 19 were AURI(1,736 cases), AD(485 cases), followed by ALRI(304 cases)

  • A total of 2622 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 19, 2021; Of these 2 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

