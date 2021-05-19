Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 19 (10 May - 16 May 2021)

Highlights

Reports were received from 59 out of 154 reporting facilities (38.3%) in week 19. Compared to 64 (41.6%) in week 18.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 7,975 compared to 7,948 consultations during week 18.

The highest number of consultations in week 19 were AURI(1,736 cases), AD(485 cases), followed by ALRI(304 cases)