Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 16 (19 April 2021 - 25 April 2021)

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 65 out of 154 reporting facilities (42.2%) in week 16. Compared to 61 (39.6%) in week 15.

  • The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 8,824 compared to 8,375 consultations during week 15.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 16 were AURI(1,276 cases), Covid(467 cases), followed by AD(464 cases)

  • A total of 2427 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 16, 2021; Of these 25 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

