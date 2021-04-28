Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 16 (19 April 2021 - 25 April 2021)

Highlights

Reports were received from 65 out of 154 reporting facilities (42.2%) in week 16. Compared to 61 (39.6%) in week 15.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 8,824 compared to 8,375 consultations during week 15.

The highest number of consultations in week 16 were AURI(1,276 cases), Covid(467 cases), followed by AD(464 cases)