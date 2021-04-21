Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 15 (12 April 2021 - 18 April 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 60 out of 154 reporting facilities (39.0%) in week 15. Compared to 59 (38.3%) in week 14.

  • The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 8,317 compared to 10,098 consultations during week 14.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 15 were AURI(1,240 cases), Covid(498 cases), followed by AD(361 cases)

  • A total of 2409 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 15, 2021; Of these 37 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

Related Content