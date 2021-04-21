Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 15 (12 April 2021 - 18 April 2021)

Highlights

Reports were received from 60 out of 154 reporting facilities (39.0%) in week 15. Compared to 59 (38.3%) in week 14.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 8,317 compared to 10,098 consultations during week 14.

The highest number of consultations in week 15 were AURI(1,240 cases), Covid(498 cases), followed by AD(361 cases)