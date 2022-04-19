Libya
Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 15 (11 - 17 Apr 2022)
Attachments
Highlights
Reports were received from 103 out of 180 reporting facilities (57.2%) in week 15. Compared to 91 (50.6%) in week 14.
The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 11,512 compared to 7,186 consultations during week 14.
The highest number of consultations in week 15 were AURI(1,962 cases), ALRI(685 cases), followed by AD(598 cases)
A total of 3270 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 15, 2022; Of these 2870 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response