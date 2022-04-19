Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 15 (11 - 17 Apr 2022)

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 103 out of 180 reporting facilities (57.2%) in week 15. Compared to 91 (50.6%) in week 14.

  • The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 11,512 compared to 7,186 consultations during week 14.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 15 were AURI(1,962 cases), ALRI(685 cases), followed by AD(598 cases)

  • A total of 3270 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 15, 2022; Of these 2870 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response

