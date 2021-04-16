Libya
Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 14 (05 April 2021 - 11 April 2021)
Attachments
Highlights
Reports were received from 59 out of 154 reporting facilities (38.3%) in week 14. Compared to 29 (18.8%) in week 13.
The total number of consultations reported during the reporting week was 10,098 compared to 7,858 consultations during week 13.
The highest number of consultations in week 14 were AURI(1,628 cases), Covid(695 cases), followed by ALRI(381 cases).
A total of 3205 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 14, 2021; Of these 324 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.