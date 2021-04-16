Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 14 (05 April 2021 - 11 April 2021)

  • Reports were received from 59 out of 154 reporting facilities (38.3%) in week 14. Compared to 29 (18.8%) in week 13.

  • The total number of consultations reported during the reporting week was 10,098 compared to 7,858 consultations during week 13.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 14 were AURI(1,628 cases), Covid(695 cases), followed by ALRI(381 cases).

  • A total of 3205 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 14, 2021; Of these 324 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

