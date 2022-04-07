Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 13 (28 Mar - 3 Apr 2022)

Highlights

Reports were received from 86 out of 180 reporting facilities (47.8%) in week 13. Compared to 104 (57.8%) in week 12.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 6,737 compared to 10,700 consultations during week 12.

The highest number of consultations in week 13 were AURI(2,165 cases), ALRI(745 cases), followed by AD(482 cases)