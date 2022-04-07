Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 13 (28 Mar - 3 Apr 2022)

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 86 out of 180 reporting facilities (47.8%) in week 13. Compared to 104 (57.8%) in week 12.

  • The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 6,737 compared to 10,700 consultations during week 12.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 13 were AURI(2,165 cases), ALRI(745 cases), followed by AD(482 cases)

  • A total of 3362 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 13, 2022; Of these 1632 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

