Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 11 (15 March 2021 - 21 March 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 66 out of 154 reporting facilities (42.9%) in week 11. Compared to 87 (56.5%) in week 10.

  • The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 14,339 compared to 16,037 consultations during week 10.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 11 were AURI(1,241 cases), Covid(685 cases), followed by ALRI(451 cases)

  • A total of 2574 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 11, 2021; Of these 84 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

Related Content