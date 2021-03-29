Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 11 (15 March 2021 - 21 March 2021)

Highlights

Reports were received from 66 out of 154 reporting facilities (42.9%) in week 11. Compared to 87 (56.5%) in week 10.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 14,339 compared to 16,037 consultations during week 10.

The highest number of consultations in week 11 were AURI(1,241 cases), Covid(685 cases), followed by ALRI(451 cases)