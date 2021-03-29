Libya
Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 11 (15 March 2021 - 21 March 2021)
Attachments
Highlights
Reports were received from 66 out of 154 reporting facilities (42.9%) in week 11. Compared to 87 (56.5%) in week 10.
The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 14,339 compared to 16,037 consultations during week 10.
The highest number of consultations in week 11 were AURI(1,241 cases), Covid(685 cases), followed by ALRI(451 cases)
A total of 2574 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 11, 2021; Of these 84 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.