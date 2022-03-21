Libya

Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 11 (14 - 20 Mar 2022)

Attachments

Highlights

  • Reports were received from 92 out of 180 reporting facilities (51.1%) in week 11. Compared to 116 (64.4%) in week 10.

  • The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 11,545 compared to 11,823 consultations during week 10.

  • The highest number of consultations in week 11 were AURI(3,116 cases), ALRI(768 cases), followed by AD(411 cases)

  • A total of 4331 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 11, 2022; Of these 3155 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.

