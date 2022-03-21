Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 11 (14 - 20 Mar 2022)

Highlights

Reports were received from 92 out of 180 reporting facilities (51.1%) in week 11. Compared to 116 (64.4%) in week 10.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 11,545 compared to 11,823 consultations during week 10.

The highest number of consultations in week 11 were AURI(3,116 cases), ALRI(768 cases), followed by AD(411 cases)