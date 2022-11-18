Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Epi Week 45 (07 November 2022 - 13 November 2022)

Highlights

Reports were received from 157 out of 253 reporting facilities (62.1%) in week 45. Compared to 151 (59.7%) in week 44.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 40,187 compared to 40,390 consultations during week 44.

The highest number of consultations in week 45 were AURI(2,874 cases), ALRI(772 cases), followed by AD(740 cases)