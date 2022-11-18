Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Epi Week 45 (07 November 2022 - 13 November 2022)

Highlights
-
Reports were received from 157 out of 253 reporting facilities (62.1%) in week 45. Compared to 151 (59.7%) in week 44.
-
The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 40,187 compared to 40,390 consultations during week 44.
-
The highest number of consultations in week 45 were AURI(2,874 cases), ALRI(772 cases), followed by AD(740 cases)
-
A total of 4080 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 45, 2022; Of these 0 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response