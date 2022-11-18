Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Epi Week 44 (31 October 2022 - 06 November 2022)

Highlights

Reports were received from 151 out of 253 reporting facilities (59.7%) in week 44. Compared to 166 (65.6%) in week 43.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 40,390 compared to 39,690 consultations during week 43.

The highest number of consultations in week 44 were AURI(2,758 cases), ALRI(859 cases), followed by AD(837 cases)

A total of 4161 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 44, 2022; Of these 0 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response