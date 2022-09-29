Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Epi Week 38, (19 September 2022 - 25 September 2022)

Highlights
-
Reports were received from 157 out of 253 reporting facilities (62.1%) in week 38. Compared to 162 (64.0%) in week 37.
-
The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 31,260 compared to 32,605 consultations during week 37.
-
The highest number of consultations in week 38 were AURI(2,802 cases), AD(876 cases), followed by ALRI(681 cases)
-
A total of 4364 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 38, 2022; Of these 2321 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.