Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Epi Week 38, (19 September 2022 - 25 September 2022)

Highlights

Reports were received from 157 out of 253 reporting facilities (62.1%) in week 38. Compared to 162 (64.0%) in week 37.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 31,260 compared to 32,605 consultations during week 37.

The highest number of consultations in week 38 were AURI(2,802 cases), AD(876 cases), followed by ALRI(681 cases)