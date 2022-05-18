Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Epi Week 19 (9 – 15 May 2022)

Highlights
-
Reports were received from 106 out of 180 reporting facilities (58.9%) in week 19. Compared to 110 (61.1%) in week 18.
-
The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 20,023 compared to 14,874 consultations during week 18.
-
The highest number of consultations in week 19 were AURI(2,437 cases), AD(1,222 cases), followed by ALRI(619 cases)
-
A total of 3997 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 19, 2022; Of these 3918 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response.