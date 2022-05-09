Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Epi Week 18 (02 May - 08 May 2022)

Highlights

EWARN Reporting Rates vs Consultations in Libya Epi weeks 09 to 18, 2022 Reports were received from 108 out of 180 reporting facilities (60.0%) in week 18. Compared to 62 (34.4%) in week 17.

The total number of consultatations reported during the reporting week was 14,795 compared to 6,998 consultations during week 17.

The highest number of consultations in week 18 were AURI(1,853 cases), AD(654 cases), followed by ALRI(543 cases)

A total of 2741 alerts were generated by eWARN system in week 18, 2022; Of these 2740 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response